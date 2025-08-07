Zepto enters online pharmacy space with 10-minute medicine delivery

Quick commerce platform Zepto has launched Zepto Pharmacy, a new service promising medicine delivery in just 10 minutes. The offering, which went live on Thursday, is currently available in select areas of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto, announced the development on LinkedIn, noting that the service has been in the works for over a year. “The team has worked tirelessly to perfect the customer experience, supply chain, and compliance at a small scale,” he said, adding that the company plans to grow the vertical gradually, given the complexities of the pharmaceutical category.

Advertisement

Palicha emphasized that Zepto Pharmacy aims to maintain high operational standards and improve access to essential medicines across India. The launch marks the company’s entry into the competitive online pharmacy space, where speed and compliance are crucial.

Zepto's growth and IPO dreams

Zepto clocked a 150% surge in revenue to Rs 11,110 crore (~$1.3 billion) in FY25, up from Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Entrackr. The strong performance was driven by disciplined expansion, improved unit economics, and a focus on contribution margins, as highlighted in co-founder Aadit Palicha’s earlier updates.

In FY24, Zepto reported losses of Rs 1,248 crore, spending Rs 1.29 to earn every Rs 1 of revenue. However, it has reportedly halved losses in FY25, aided by higher fill rates and operational efficiencies. Palicha also noted that Zepto hit an annualised gross order value (GOV) of $3 billion.

Advertisement

On the funding front, Elcid Investments recently infused Rs 7.5 crore into Zepto as part of its ongoing round, acquiring a 0.039% stake and pegging the company’s valuation at over $5 billion. This follows $100 million in investments by Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal, and upcoming participation from Edelweiss and Hero FinCorp. A $500 million secondary round is currently being finalised, as per media reports.

The startup has been actively increasing domestic shareholding in preparation for its public listing. Sources say Zepto aims to have over 50% domestic ownership before its planned IPO in late 2025 or early 2026.