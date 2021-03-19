A Healthy Bank

Citibank India refused to take its eyes off the ball even when the fear of the pandemic was at its peak. "We did not lose sight of one of our most important priorities: Diversity and Inclusion. We found women wanted to return to the workforce given the option to work from home. This resulted in 168 women returning to our workforce," says Chief Human Resources Officer, Citi South Asia, Shweta Mehrotra.

Its leadership in technology also came in handy as it shifted to the work from home mode. "When India went into lockdown, within 36 hours, thousands of employees were enabled to work remotely, effectively, from home. Even our traders, phone-banking officers and other such positions requiring secure systems were enabled to work from home," says Mehrotra.

"We reimbursed data expenses for officers, provided ergonomic support to those in need and gave special allowance to employees likely to be most impacted by Covid-19. To support the physical and mental well-being of employees, we made counseling and doctor sessions available through remote sessions. These measures helped us maintain high employee productivity," she says.