A Woman Friendly Workplace

ACC, among India's top cement makers with 6,600-plus direct and 5,000 indirect workers, bet on the three key pillars, Health, Cost and Cash, to tide over the pandemic. "The digital platform we created in 2019 with large investments also helped in uninterrupted operations," says B.K. Mishra, Head of Human Resources at ACC.

The company recruits 200-250 people every year and has robust systems for succession and career growth. Its attrition rate is only 7 per cent as against the industry's 10-12 per cent, thanks to the facilities and work environment, says Mishra. Among its recent initiatives have been ensuring women friendly workplaces. The company runs many training programmes for employees, right from artisans to plant operators to top executives, and recruits about 70 per cent of the talent locally.