We are not all the same. And that is our greatest strength' is how Apple describes itself. And that is what probably makes the world's largest technology company one of the Coolest Workplaces. A firm believer in an inclusive and diverse workforce that drives innovation for everyone, Apple hires diverse talent for jobs at all levels. It's a multi-generational company with employees from 18 to 87, and its policies - on pay parity to insurance to employees' wellbeing - are responsible for its low level of attrition.

Even though Apple's India set-up is miniscule compared to the US, it follows most of its global policies. In terms of pay, women earn the same as men while performing similar work, and compensations are examined every year with adjustments made to maintain equality.

The company had transitioned to work from home much before the nationwide lockdown. With employees having different needs and schedules, Apple's flexible medical plans covering both physical and mental healthcare came in handy. Employees were given the option to talk to medical professionals from almost anywhere in the world and get free, confidential counselling - virtual or in-person. Medical coverage plans included family friendly features, including well-child exams (child check-ups done to keep a track of growth and development and diagnose health issues at the earliest), childhood immunisations and fertility treatments. Apple even offers paid leave for new parents and has a gradual return-to-work programme.

The company also introduced volunteering initiatives for employees during the lockdown, wherein they stepped up to support communities. For every hour or dollar spent on undertaking volunteer work, the company matched an equivalent monetary donation to the same organisation through its Apple Giving initiative. Besides, employees also supported the retention of teachers in schools through assistance in education planning, and contributed towards lives of students with the supply of educational books and study guides, and by helping to provide midday meals for children while they studied from home.