Learning From Mistakes

For DTDC, the human resource mantra seems to be learning through mistakes. Speaking about the 'cool quotient' that DTDC offers to employees, Shiv Rawat, Assistant Vice President, HR, says the company allows people to take decisions. "We empower them and allow them to make mistakes. But we also expect that they do not repeat the mistakes. Our approach is that the individual is not an employee of the company, but the owner of the company."

This has helped the company offer growth opportunities to employees. "There are multiple instances where people have joined at the lower leg of the ladder and have risen up. I am one such example," says Rawat. There are at least 10 top executives who have grown up the ladder, including the current national head of operations and a business head who reached the vice president level. Both started as last-mile delivery personnel in the company.

The company conducts unique programmes like 'HR Aapke Dwar', where townhall meetings are organised to address grievances of the staff. "We try to ensure that 80 per cent of the grievances are handled on the ground. The remaining are tracked and closed. We could not conduct the programme in April. That month, we did a programme called 'call to care'. Calls were made to each and every employee of DTDC to see they were safe," adds Rawat.

DTDC conducts a number of training programmes as well. It recruits freshers who undergo training by the National Skill Development Corporation.