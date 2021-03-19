When the pandemic brought the economy to a halt last year, it added to the complexity of managing the workplace in a large company like Mahindra and Mahindra, which has nearly 40,000 blue and white collar employees spread across the country. Shutting down was one challenge, but opening up was an entirely different exercise altogether.

"We constituted a highly-empowered 'Rapid Action Force (RAF)' led by me, which was instrumental in implementing Covid-related safety and protection protocols at the workplace, including dashboards for tracking adherence and offering the best-possible medical support to employees," says Rajeshwar Tripathi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Automotive and Farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra. "We created a detailed SOP for handling a single-suspected case and our medical wellness team tied up with some of the most distinguished hospital chains to provide comprehensive care. The level of employee welfare provided was equal for both our white and blue collared employees," he adds.

The company created customised knowledge-sessions over Microsoft Teams hosted by well-known psychologist Anna Chandy. Topics ranged from dealing with failure and parenting pressures to stress at the workplace.

"We firmly believe in the paradigm that 'in every challenge there is an opportunity'," says Tripathi.