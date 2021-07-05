FCI buys record 5,954 tonne wheat at MSP from 760 farmers in Delhi

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) purchased a record 5,954 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat at minimum support price from 760 farmers in Delhi this rabi marketing season, according to a statement.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCI had procured 27.6 MT of wheat at MSP from farmers in Delhi last year, it said.

"This year, during RMS 21-22, FCI Delhi region opened three purchase centres to procure wheat from farmers at MSP, and a record purchase of 5,954.55 MT of wheat has been made, benefitting 760 farmers and an amount totalling Rs 11.76 crore has been transferred directly to their bank accounts," the statement read.

Sudhir Kumar, general manager for Delhi region at FCI, said the central government allocated 72,780 MT of additional food grains to Delhi for May and June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month to all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries apart from their regular allocation for May and June for free of cost.

"Hundred per cent lifting has already been completed by Delhi by June 15, and 72,77,995 beneficiaries have benefitted," the statement said.

The central government has allocated 1,81,950 MT more foodgrains to Delhi for the next five months (July to November) and 5,739 MT of foodgrains have already been lifted as on July 4.

The PMGKAY was reintroduced for two months till June this year in order to minimise the economic hardships being faced by the poor PDS (public distribution system) beneficiaries during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre's free food programme PMGKAY will be extended for five months till Diwali.