Govt hikes MSP on kharif crops for 2021-22 amid farm protests

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a hike in the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated kharif crops or the summer-sown crops for marketing season 2021-22.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, increased the MSP on paddy (common variety) marginally by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from Rs 1,868 per quintal in the same period last year (2020-21).

Addressing a press briefing, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the highest absolute hike in MSP over the last year has been suggested for sesamum (Rs 452 per quintal), followed by urad and tur (Rs 300 per quintal each).

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has begun with the onset of the Southwest monsoon. Similarly, the MSP of Bajra has been increased to Rs 2,250 per quintal for the current year from Rs 2,150 per quintal last year, he said.

The Met department has projected a normal monsoon for the June-September period. The decision taken by the Cabinet will help farmers take a call on which kharif (summer) crop to grow as sowing picks with the spread of the Southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, Tomar again dispelled apprehensions about MSP saying, "MSP (on-farm crops) is there, is being hiked and will continue in future as well".

MSP has been increased regularly and its benefit is reaching farmers, the minister added.