Air India air hostess falls off aircraft at Mumbai airport, hospitalised

The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft.

A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, a source said Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source. The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, " the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

