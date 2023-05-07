Air India announces plans of hiring cabin crew in Chennai and Delhi

Air India, the national airline owned by the Tata Group, plans to expand its workforce as part of a larger strategy to enhance services, streamline operations, and promote growth.

The announcement was made via the airline's official Twitter account. The tweet read, “A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai and Delhi. For more details visit our career page.”



While the airline has not provided specifics on the number of vacancies, the hiring plans are expected to include a wide range of positions, from pilots and cabin crew to ground staff and administrative roles.

The hiring announcement follows Tata Group's voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered to some of the airline's staff to reduce financial strain caused by excessive manpower and align the workforce with the company's strategic goals. Although the exact number of employees who opted for the VRS remains undisclosed, the new hiring plans aim to fill any gaps left by retiring personnel and accommodate the airline's expansion goals.

This announcement also comes at the back of the insolvency of the budget airline Go First.

Tata Group, a multinational conglomerate with interests in various industries, founded Air India in 1932. The airline was nationalized in 1953, but in a significant privatization move, the Indian government sold the debt-ridden airline back to Tata Group in 2021 for approximately $2.4 billion, reuniting the airline with its original founder after nearly 70 years.

