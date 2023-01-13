Air India cancels some Delhi flights during Republic Day week; check details

Air India announced on Friday that its flight schedule will be impacted during the Republic Day week in compliance with Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). International flights will not be cancelled, it said.

The airline stated that some flights across some routes will be cancelled due to the NOTAM issued by Delhi airport. It said that in view of the Republic Day preparations by the Indian Air Force, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for a week in the run up to Republic Day.

The NOTAM has been issued for January 19 to 24 and January 26 from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm.

“To adhere to NOTAM, Air India will be cancelling all flights operating to and from Delhi across the 7-day period during the time range as mentioned above. This has been done without causing disruptions on other routes. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual,” it said.

As for international operations, Air India will realign the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement, it said. Ultra-long haul, long haul and short haul international operations from London, Dulles, Newark, Kathmandu and Bangkok will be impacted due to advancement or delay by an hour.

“There are no cancellations of international operations during this period. Domestic or international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, are requested to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience,” stated the airline.

Founded by JRD Tata, the government-owned Air India was welcomed back to the fold of the Tata Group in January last year. The present Air India management is driving a five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI.

