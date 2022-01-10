Air India Express cabin crew calls for indefinite strike from January 15 

There seems to be more trouble for Tata Group as employees of Air India's most consistently profitable subsidiary Air India Express have given a notice to go on an indefinite strike from January 15, pressing their demands related to contract re-negotiation and changes to COVID related pay revisions.

Over 500 cabin crew under the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) are likely to go on strike as they allege that the management has shown discrimination while issuing contracts.

"The actions of the management in reducing the contract period of the cabin crew members of the Company from five years to one year, whilst at the same time according five-year contracts to other departmental staff and new recruits is unjust. During such trying times when the cabin crew members are already facing salary cuts and shortage of flying hours, this arbitrary action of the management to reduce the term of the employment contract is inimical and pernicious to the cabin crew members of the Company who have given everything in service of the nation," said Vijaykumar KK, president of AIXEU (BMS) in a strike notice to the CEO.

It also read that " in addition to the prevailing salary cut, the cabin crew will eventually be deprived of flying duties for nearly one month resulting in further financial loss until the new Airport Entry Pass is received."

As per an India Today report, a meeting between the union and the management is set to be held in Kochi on Monday, which will see serious discussions to reach an agreement on the major concerns.

The demands listed by the union are:

1. Renew the contract term of the cabin crew employees in par with the contracts issued to other departmental staff for 5 years.

2. Comply with the order of the Court of State Commissioners for Persons with Disabilities and immediately take steps to allow Mr. Basil to join the Company.

3. Ensure that steps are taken to address the concerns of the female staff in the company.

4. Ensure that there are no inordinate delays in processing career progression as well as in the matter of contract renewals.

5. Take actions to stop that the dictatorial and arbitrary practices of the Management Pilot

6. Ensure that a this and transparent procedure is practiced in matters of recruitment.

Incidentally, 70 per cent of the association consists of cabin crew. Many flight operations will suffer if the strike goes as planned.