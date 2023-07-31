Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah makes 'precautionary landing' at Trivandrum airport

On Monday, an Air India Express plane made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after experiencing a technical glitch mid-flight. The plane was carrying 154 people on board.

Air India Express Flight 613 took off at 10:45 am from Tiruchirappalli airport, destinated to Sharjah, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12.03 pm. The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight's departure.

An Air India spokesperson said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

All passengers on the flight are safe, officials said.