scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah makes 'precautionary landing' at Trivandrum airport

Feedback

Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah makes 'precautionary landing' at Trivandrum airport

Air India Express Flight 613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah landed at Trivandrum airport at 12.03 pm near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Air India Express Flight 613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah landed at Trivandrum airport at 12.03 pm Air India Express Flight 613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah landed at Trivandrum airport at 12.03 pm

On Monday, an Air India Express plane made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after experiencing a technical glitch mid-flight. The plane was carrying 154 people on board.

Air India Express Flight 613 took off at 10:45 am from Tiruchirappalli airport, destinated to Sharjah, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12.03 pm. The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight's departure.

An Air India spokesperson said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

All passengers on the flight are safe, officials said.

Published on: Jul 31, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement