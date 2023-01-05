Air India flight incident: No restriction on serving alcohol in business, first class, says source

Amid the furore over a drunk male passenger urinating on a female passenger, the role of the Air India business class cabin crew has come under scrutiny. A person in the know told India Today TV that there is no check on alcohol consumption in business and first class.

Air India has said that an internal committee has been constituted to investigate if there were any lapses on part of the cabin crew operating the flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26.

The person in the know said that there is no restriction on serving alcohol in business and first class and hence the crew cannot be blamed for serving a passenger. In economy, airlines serve two drinks as per rules but that can go up to four drinks if the crew deems the passenger can hold his or her drink. But they cannot stop drinks for passengers in the business and first class.

When asked why the cabin crew could not offer any help to the woman passenger, the person said that once the lights are dimmed and they pull on the curtains, they don’t disturb the passengers unless they specifically ask for assistance. If the passenger had raised her voice or shouted for help or done something to get the attention of the cabin crew, then there would have been some definite action or the drunk passenger would have been caught in the act.

India Today TV learnt that there were two cabin crew members at the time of the incident who were responsible for manning the area. But once the lights were dimmed, they went back to the gallery area. It is not certain if they were having their lunch or resting.

When asked why the lady passenger was not given an upgrade, the person in the know said that cabin crew is not authorised to upgrade any passenger. Even the captain cannot upgrade anyone. Earlier upgrades were given on good will, said the person, who added that crew members have handed out wine bottles to doctors who helped during a medical emergency. In order to make an upgrade, the cabin crew would need permission from the management.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the matter and take action based on the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said on Thursday that the drunk man, a Mumbai resident, will be arrested at the earliest. "The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police.

