'Put him in jail': Netizens want drunk man who urinated on woman passenger on Air India flight to be in no-fly list

Over the last few days, a number of mid-air incidents in Indian flights have come to the fore. Adding to the list, a drunk man reportedly urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

The incident reportedly took place on November 26 in Air India flight AI 102. It was when the passenger wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran that the incident came to light. According to the woman, the AI cabin crew was insensitive to the situation and gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into. She claimed that no action was taken against the male passenger.

After the incident came to light, it has gone viral on social media, with netizens demanding strict actions against the male passenger and Air India personnel.

"Drunk man pees on woman in business class of Air India US flight, walks off scot-free. Disgusting, criminal charges should be filed and investigated, put the person on no-fly list. Cabin crew should be punished too for letting off such an incident," a person wrote.

Drunk Man pees on Woman in Business Class of Air India (New York - US) Flight



This is the most disgusting experience anyone can imagine, Air India Staff didn’t do anything reportedly and he walked free — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) January 4, 2023

Why is the identity of the man who urinated over a senior citizen in Business Class of Air India being held back ? Was he some powerful politician,a celebrity,a rich frequent flyer ? Common man irrespective of class would have landed up straight in jail with his name all over... — Indu Jalali 🇮🇳 (@indujalali) January 4, 2023

In Air India, the private airline of Ratan Tata, a man unzipped his pants, and urinated on an old lady (70 year old), and the crew did nothing upon landing! The lady complained in writing to the Tatas, and then 1.5 months later, action was initiated.



Privatisation's merits. — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) January 4, 2023

"Tata's Air India personnel who didn't take action against the offender and those who are apathetic to the victim should be held equally responsible and should be in prison," demanded a user.

"The behaviour of the man was horrific but the actions of Air India was equally horrific! Is this how we treat our senior senior citizens?," a user questioned.

"#Indians are so disgusting. #AirIndia what’s wrong with your cabin crew," another person commented.

Users have also demanded that the passenger be put on a 'no fly' list.

"Worst news read today, Yikes what was the drunk passenger thinking, and that too in business class. He should be on 'No Fly' list for fly. What a trauma for the lady," a netizen wrote. "Tata brand value at its lowest. The man who misbehaved must be banned from flying @airindiain rest of his life," a user stated.

"@JM_Scindia this an unfortunate situation. I have seen myself few years ago when one of the passengers had spilled her snacks on the floor, they made the female passenger to pick it up herself. Now this is next level. The arrogance of Air India Air hostess at peak," a user highlighted.

This is horrendous act. It must not go unpunished. the passive attitude of the crew of #AirIndia is condemnable. — Ramakant Gaur रमाकांत गौड़ (@ramakantgaur) January 4, 2023

"A shameful act and the man should be put in jail for at least 10 years in my opinion @JM_Scindia @airindiain @MoCA_India #AirIndia Flt Air-India NY to Delhi: Drunk man pees on woman in business class of US flight, walks off scot-free," a Twitter user reacted.

"The gross Air India incident just goes to show that travelling in business class automatically doesn’t mean one has class and also highlights the lack of empathy in dealing with such situations mid air," a user mentioned.

Disgusting.. Drunken Man urinates on woman passenger onboard of #NewYork - #Delhi Air India flight.

How can this man go home without punishment. 😡😡

This man must be punished and put in "No fly list"#AirIndia pic.twitter.com/g5vNd1S7WW — Jasmeen Kaur (@JasmeenIndian) January 4, 2023

Tata's Air India personnel who didn't take action against the offender and those who are apathetic to the victim should be held equally responsible and should be in prison — FreeSoul (@freesoulearth) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Air India has also lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. "Air India constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on the ‘no-fly list’, the matter is under government committee and the decision is awaited,” an Air India official told news agency ANI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from Air India and stated that action will be taken against those found negligent.

"Air India has reported the incident to police and regulatory authorities for them to further investigate and take any necessary action against the misbehaving party. We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” Air India told India Today.

Also Read: Air India incident: Drunk passenger who peed on woman likely to be put on ‘no-fly list’; DGCA seeks report