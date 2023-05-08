Air India 'pee-gate' case: SC issues notices to Centre, DGCA on plea of aggrieved elderly woman

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to examine the plea of a 72-year-old woman -- on whom a male co-passenger urinated on board an Air India flight in November last year -- seeking a direction to the Centre, aviation regulator DGCA and airlines to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with such incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the plea of the woman and issued notices to the Centre, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines, including Air India, reported news agency PTI.

The apex court also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the case, in formulating the SOP and fixed the plea for hearing after the summer vacation in July.

In March, the woman had filed a PIL saying she was constrained to approach the top court because Air India and the DGCA failed to treat her with care and responsibility after the incident.

Meanwhile, accused Shankar Mishra, was granted bail by a Delhi Court on January 31.

The trial court had granted the relief to Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed various conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence, influence any witnesses or contact them in any manner.

Mishra was also asked not to leave the country without the court's prior permission and to join the investigation and trial as and when called by the investigating officer or the court concerned.

(With PTI inputs)

