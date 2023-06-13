scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Air India pilots land in hot water for inviting female friend into cockpit, months after similar incident

Feedback

Air India pilots land in hot water for inviting female friend into cockpit, months after similar incident

The management of the airline acted against the pilot and the co-pilot soon after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew regarding an unauthorised female passenger entering the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft, ANI reported.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Air India formed a committee for the detailed investigations Air India formed a committee for the detailed investigations

Tata Group owned Air India has reportedly initiated action against two of its pilots for inviting a woman into the cockpit of a Delhi to Leh flight last week. The management of the airline acted against the pilot and the co-pilot soon after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew regarding an unauthorised female passenger entering the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft, ANI reported.

A top Air India official told the news agency, "A female friend of AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded/off-roster by Air India."

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), responding to the incident, said that it is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the procedures. 

Air India formed a committee for the detail investigations, an official told ANI.

This comes over a month after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the licence of an Air India pilot for three months for allowing a woman friend into the cockpit mid-air of Dubai to Delhi flight.

DGCA said that Rs 30 lakh fine has been levied on Air India for not “promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue.” The co-pilot was also warned for not being assertive in preventing the action.

It was on February 27 when the incident took place, while the flight was on its way from Dubai to Delhi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the incident had violated safety norms.

Also Read: 3.34 lakh PVs sold in India in May, log annual growth of 13.5%: SIAM 

Watch: After WTC Final upset, Team India to face West Indies in July. Know match schedule, timings, venue for Test, ODI and T20Is

Also Watch: Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi’s star-studded reception, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan in attendance

Also Watch: Mass wedding in Rajasthan sees 2,143 couples tie the knot, breaks two Guinness World Records

Published on: Jun 13, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement