Air India pilots land in hot water for inviting female friend into cockpit, months after similar incident

Tata Group owned Air India has reportedly initiated action against two of its pilots for inviting a woman into the cockpit of a Delhi to Leh flight last week. The management of the airline acted against the pilot and the co-pilot soon after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew regarding an unauthorised female passenger entering the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft, ANI reported.

A top Air India official told the news agency, "A female friend of AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded/off-roster by Air India."

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), responding to the incident, said that it is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the procedures.

Air India formed a committee for the detail investigations, an official told ANI.

This comes over a month after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the licence of an Air India pilot for three months for allowing a woman friend into the cockpit mid-air of Dubai to Delhi flight.

DGCA said that Rs 30 lakh fine has been levied on Air India for not “promptly and effectively addressing the safety sensitive issue.” The co-pilot was also warned for not being assertive in preventing the action.

It was on February 27 when the incident took place, while the flight was on its way from Dubai to Delhi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the incident had violated safety norms.

