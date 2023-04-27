Air India, Sabre announce multi-year deal amid the airline’s expansion plans

Software and technology provider Sabre Corporation and airline Air India announced a new multi-year deal. Through the deal travel agents and corporations will be able to access Air India fares and seats through Sabre’s global travel marketplace.

This deal is part of Air India’s expansion plans that come as the airline placed the biggest aircraft order in aviation history for 470 planes. The airline will also utilise Sabre’s consultancy expertise to help determine optimal routes for existing and new fleet.

Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer of Air India, Nipun Aggarwal, said that the Indian travel market is back and it is coming back strong.

“So, we’re delighted to have re-established, and enhanced, our relationship with Sabre at this transformative time for Air India, and the wider Indian travel marketplace. This long-term global distribution partnership will support our ambitious growth plans while paving the ground for our transition towards a more dynamic, merchandising-focused model, designed to unlock the value of Air India’s products and services,” said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal stated that they are confident about the deal strengthening Air India’s position in the domestic and international routes, and help the airline become more competitive on the global aviation stage.

Air India, under the ownership of Tata Group, recently announced its five-year transformation plan, called Vihaan.AI. Under this plan, the airline is expanding its fleet and network, as well as revamping its customer proposition, improving reliability in operations.

Sabre’s deal with Air India will include an in-depth market evaluation, development of a new hub, structural designs, and detailed planning of the route network.

Separately, during the BT Mindrush 2023 event on Wednesday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the revamp of Air India was on course. He also said that the company would need some time to turn the airline into a world-class carrier.

“The transformation is happening in human resources. We have completely revamped the technology. We are revamping engineering and ground handling. The entire fleet will get changed. We have made one of the biggest aircraft orders. And that’s a very bold bet!” he said.

