Tinda Masala, Boondi Raita, Salad: Air India to serve low-fat meals to crew members

Air India has decided to serve low-fat diet meals to its crew members. An Air India letter mentioned that they have decided to serve low-fat meals including dishes like Boondi Raita, Tinda Masala, Arhar Dal and salad to crew members to keep them in good health. The meals will also have a homely and Indian touch, mentioned the letter.

"Taking into consideration the health factor of the crew, an initiative has been taken by the Director (Operations) to revise the in-flight food menu for the crew members. In view of the above, special low-fat diet meal has been worked out on day-wise basis in order to provide light and healthy meal with a home (Indian) touch," read the letter.

"As per GM (General Manager) Catering, initially the changed menu will be introduced only on ex-Delhi/Mumbai flights with effect from September 15, 2019, midnight on all domestic and international flights," said the order.

The low-fat diet will include meals such as Boondi Raita, Palak Corn Tikki, Nutri Peas Bhurji, Dal Arhar, Dry Chapattis, Murg Dhaniya, Pudina Raita, Dal Kabila, Fresh Green Salad will be offered to the crew on the flights. Vermicilli Upma, Tinda Masala, Saute Spinach, Bhanu Kebab, Cucumber Raita, Dal Malka Masoor, Dal Hara Moong, Murg Methi, Beetroot ki Tikki, and Khus Veg Kebab will also be part of the menu.

"We are introducing healthy special meals for all crew. The new menu is also cost effective," said an Air India spokesperson to news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Air India posts net loss of Rs 8,400 crore in 2018-19, aims to turn operationally profitable in FY20

Also read: Air India Assets Holdings to raise Rs 22,000 crore through bonds; first tranche next week