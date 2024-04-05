Air India unions extend support to Vistara pilots; say issues not isolated but systemic 

Vistara pilots crisis: Two unions of Air India have extended their support to the Vistara pilots on strike over multiple issues. They have said that the issues flagged by the Vistara pilots are not isolated but systemic.

Vistara pilots alleged that they were being treated as “bonded labourers” and threatened by the Human Resources department with severe consequences.

The Tata-owned airline has cancelled several flights due to shortage of crew. The pilots have also been protesting against the airline’s merger with Air India, their pay revision and rostering issues.

Air India's Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPI) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said that the issues pertaining to reduction in minimum guaranteed flying allowance to 40 hours, issues with approval of leaves extend to all Tata Group airlines. They also alleged roster malpractices across the group airlines.

The unions said that the issues faced by Vistara pilots are not isolated but rather systemic across the group airlines. Tata Group owns Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and Vistara.

"We believe that every pilot deserves to be valued, respected, and provided with the necessary support to excel in their profession. Pilots are being subjected to conditions and treatment reminiscent of bonded labourers," the letter said, adding that the HR has, at times, resorted to threatening pilots with potential disruptions to their future.

"Pilots who feel threatened or intimidated may be reluctant to report safety concerns or speak up about issues that could impact flight operations. This poses a significant risk to the safety of our passengers and crew members and should not be taken lightly," the unions said, adding that it was distressing to see the pilots being exploited, overworked and deprived of their basic rights.

They also urged the Tata leadership to engage in constructive dialogue with the pilot community, listen to them attentively and take proactive measures.