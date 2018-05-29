AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes booked by CBI for violating aviation norms

The CBI has booked AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes and several others for allegedly violating aviation norms. The crime branch is also carrying out searches at six locations. On Tuesday, the CBI said that they booked these officials over alleged violation of aviation norms, namely the 5/20 rule for getting international flying licenses as well as violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rules.

The 5/20 rule essentially states that in order to be eligible for international flying licenses, aviation companies would need 5 years of experience and 20 aircraft.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes allegedly lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency has alleged.

Besides Anthony Francis 'Tony' Fernandes, Group CEO AirAsia Malaysia, the company AirAsia, Travel Food owner Sunil Kapoor, AirAsia Director R Venkatraman, aviation consultant Deepak Talwar, Director of Singapore-based SNR Trading Rejendra Dubey and unidentified public servants have been named in the FIR.

The agency is carrying searches at six locations belonging to the Malaysian airline in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the officials said.

This Malaysian budget airline serves a host of international destinations from India including Auckland, Bali, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Osaka, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

(With PTI inputs)