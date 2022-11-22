AirAsia India and Sugarbox to launch multi-feature, in-flight experience hub ‘AirFlix’

AirAsia India has announced a partnership with hyperlocal cloud platform Sugarbox, to launch a first-of-its-kind in-flight experience hub, ‘AirFlix’. ‘AirFlix’ is available across the airline’s fleet. ‘AirFlix’ provides over 6,000 hours of high-resolution content, enabling access to 1,000+ International and Indian movies, short movies and 1,500+ web series episodes, enabling guests to stream buffer-free content from OTT apps, the airline said.

‘AirFlix’ is integrated and operates in sync with AirAsia India’s in-flight ancillary platform, enabling customers to browse the menu and place orders using their personal devices. ‘AirFlix’ also offers a host of customised options, including Games, Ed-tech content, News articles, Music, E-commerce, and much more, AirAsia noted.

Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India, said that the airline is excited to introduce the ‘AirFlix’ experience hub for fliers and to partner with Sugarbox on their pioneering technology platform, offering a wider and more diverse range of captivating content and a literally elevated user experience. "We’re looking forward to leveraging the potential of this platform, introducing innovative features and technological integrations even beyond in-flight dining, entertainment, and shopping, and enabling personalised experiences that provide a distinct, differentiated flying experience in a hyper-competitive market," he said.

Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder & CEO, Sugarbox, said that the company is delighted to partner with AirAsia India on their journey to revolutionise the flying experience with ‘AirFlix’. "This is a first of its kind initiative globally, where we are bringing the power of the Cloud to aircrafts, using Sugarbox’s patented Cloud Fragment technology. It enables ‘AirFlix’ to offer many firsts in the industry - access to OTT Apps, E-commerce, News, Podcasts and In-flight F&B ordering," Paranjpe said.

AirAsia (India) Private Limited is a subsidiary of Air India Limited and a part of the Tata group. AirAsia India commenced operations on June 12, 2014 and flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India.



