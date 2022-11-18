Akasa Air expands services to Vizag-Bengaluru route; adds Visakhapatnam as 10th destination

India’s newest airline Akasa Air, on Friday, announced the addition of the tenth destination Visakhapatnam. The domestic carrier said that it plans to launch flight services to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, starting December 10. Akasa Air launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Visakhapatnam to our expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with daily twice Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam- Bengaluru.”

Akasa Air will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Vishakhapatnam.

“Passengers will enjoy the convenience of double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10, 2022,” the company said in a statement. The second frequency with early morning option will start from December 12, 2022, it added.

Recently Akasa Air announced double daily flights connecting country’s IT hubs, Pune and Bengaluru, starting November 26, 2022.

“Strengthening our connectivity, we are pleased to add one more frequency each on the high- demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes,” said Iyer. The third frequency is being added between Pune and Bengaluru starting December 10, 2022.

Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of fourteen routes across ten cities.

The company also claims that it will continue to grow its network with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days.

Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.