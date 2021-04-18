scorecardresearch
AirAsia to waive change fees on tickets booked till May 15

Guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings and changes made till 15 May 2021, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees, AirAsia India's release stated

AirAsia India on Sunday announced it will not charge any fee for changing time and date on tickets booked till May 15. The carrier said in a press release that it has announced this offer to give passengers flexibility amid "increased uncertainty and travel restrictions".

"Guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings and changes made till 15 May 2021, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees," AirAsia India's release stated.

Many airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, have announced similar measures allowing free rescheduling as state governments across the country impose several restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases.

