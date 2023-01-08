AIX Connect announces 23% discount on all flights, waives off convenience fee

AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, has come up with a 'Time To Travel' sale under which is it offering 23 per cent discount on ticket prices across the domestic network. The offer is applicable on bookings made till January 11 for travel between January 24 and September 30, 2023.

This offer is valid for bookings made on the airline's website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app, and other major booking channels. NeuPass members who book through Tata Neu and on the airline's website and app earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins as part of their ongoing loyalty benefits, the company said in a press note.

During the offer period, the airline will also waive the Rs 350 convenience fee for all bookings made on the airline's website and apps.

“The airline announced the ‘#TimeToTravel’ sale to encourage and enable people to fulfill their 2023 travel resolutions. People will have the opportunity to plan their travel to a variety of popular and off-beat destinations, including the balmy beaches of Goa, the picturesque mountains of Srinagar, the beautiful landscapes of Guwahati and Imphal in the North-East and the alluring backwaters of Kochi in Kerala,” the press note read.

AirAsia India has been renamed AIX Connect by Tata Group ahead of its merger with Air India Express. The salt-to-satellite conglomerate recently purchased Malaysian AirAsia Aviation Group's remaining 16.3 per cent stake in the former AirAsia India, which began operations in 2014.

AirAsia India's network includes over 50 direct and 100 connecting flights to 18 destinations, catering to both business and leisure travellers with Gourmair hot meals, leather seats, and its new AirFlix in-flight experience hub.