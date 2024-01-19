scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Akasa Air 2nd airline after IndiGo to announce operations from Noida Airport

Feedback

Akasa Air 2nd airline after IndiGo to announce operations from Noida Airport

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO NIA, said he is "committed to ensure airport becomes operational by the end of the year".

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The ambitious project, valued at ₹5,700 crore, will accommodate 12 million passengers in its initial phase. The ambitious project, valued at ₹5,700 crore, will accommodate 12 million passengers in its initial phase.

Akasa Air has tied up with Noida International Airport as part of a strategic partnership aimed at boosting air traffic in the sector. 

The tie-up makes Akasa the second airline after IndiGo to announce operations from Noida International Airport.
"Noida International Airport is very excited about the new strategic partnership with Akasa Air. We are at the cusp of bringing the new airport to life and see construction activities accelerate in 2024," Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer at the Noida International Airport, said at Wings India 2024, the largest civil aviation exhibition in Asia. 

"There is a lot of unfulfilled demand for air travel in the North of India. Akasa Air would like to increase its presence at the newer airports coming up in India," said Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

Schnellmann said he is "committed to ensure airport becomes operational by the end of the year". The ambitious project, valued at ₹5,700 crore, will accommodate 12 million passengers in its initial phase.

Published on: Jan 19, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement