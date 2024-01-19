Akasa Air 2nd airline after IndiGo to announce operations from Noida Airport

Akasa Air has tied up with Noida International Airport as part of a strategic partnership aimed at boosting air traffic in the sector.

The tie-up makes Akasa the second airline after IndiGo to announce operations from Noida International Airport.

"Noida International Airport is very excited about the new strategic partnership with Akasa Air. We are at the cusp of bringing the new airport to life and see construction activities accelerate in 2024," Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer at the Noida International Airport, said at Wings India 2024, the largest civil aviation exhibition in Asia.

"There is a lot of unfulfilled demand for air travel in the North of India. Akasa Air would like to increase its presence at the newer airports coming up in India," said Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air.

Schnellmann said he is "committed to ensure airport becomes operational by the end of the year". The ambitious project, valued at ₹5,700 crore, will accommodate 12 million passengers in its initial phase.