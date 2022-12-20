Akasa Air adds Goa as 12th destination, starts flights connecting with Bengaluru and Mumbai

Akasa Air announced on October 20 that Goa has been added as the airline's 12th destination. The airline will operate two flights per day from Goa to Mumbai and two flights per day from Goa to Bengaluru, with three flights per day beginning on February 1, 2023.



According to Akasa Air, this improved connectivity between the commercial cities and one of the most well-known tourist destinations in the nation will contribute to both accelerating economic growth and expanding the tourist industry. The airline has announced a total of 18 routes across 12 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Goa. By the end of December 2022, the airline expects to have over 500 weekly flights.



Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to announce our 12th destination, Goa with flights from New Goa Manohar International Airport (Mopa), one of the newest airports that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022. We are really excited to connect Goa with two of our strong metro cities in the South and West, Bengaluru and Mumbai. We launch Goa with five daily departures connecting to Bengaluru and Mumbai.”



“The city of beaches, Goa, has played a significant role in putting Indian tourism on the global map and is one of the most popular tourist destinations within India, all year round. It has also emerged as a manufacturing base for several leading companies, that constantly require greater connectivity to metro cities. The commencement of this route will enable us to enhance connectivity between these cities while offering our signature warm and efficient service to our passengers. Our operations from the city will cater to business and leisure travellers who are on the lookout for convenient and affordable flying options.”



Akasa Air, which began operations in August 2022, has been gradually scaling up its operations and has taken delivery of 10 aircraft, carrying over 5 lakh revenue passengers in less than six months. By the end of March 2023, Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft, and over the following four years, the airline will add another 54 aircraft, bringing its total fleet size to 72 aircrafts.

