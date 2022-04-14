Alliance Air no longer a subsidiary of Air India; check details

Air India, in an official advisory issued on Thursday, confirmed that Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of the airline. The announcement comes months after Tata Sons formally took over Air India.

On October 8 2021, the government had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Air India. Tata had outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh by offering Rs 18,000 crore.

Air India has now explained, in a Twitter post, to passengers that those who have tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with '9' or 3-digit flight number starting with '9I', must note that these bookings actually belong to Alliance Air which is no longer a subsidiary of the carrier.

It added that Air India will not handle bookings or queries related to Alliance Air from April 15, 2022, onwards.

Air India has requested Alliance Air passengers to contact two numbers - +91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511 - for any requirement related to Alliance Air. They can also email at support@allianceair.in or visit Alliance Air's official website for the same.

Meanwhile, Alliance Air's made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft was deployed for its first commercial flight on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday with Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju on board.

The aircraft, manufactured by central PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), took off from Dibrugarh in Assam and landed at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state-run Alliance Air became the country's first commercial airline to fly an Indian-made aircraft for civil operations. Till now, Dornier 228 planes were used by the armed forces only.

