Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off hours before scheduled time; 35 passengers left behind 

A Scoot Airline Amritsar-Singapore flight took off hours before the scheduled time and left 35 passengers behind at the Amritsar airport. The flight was slated to depart at 7:55 pm but took at 3 pm instead.

The airline told India Today that passengers were told via e-mails about the change in flight timings and that the plane flew with passengers who reached the airport after checking the email.

This is not the first such instance as a Delhi-bound Go First flight left from the Bengaluru airport without taking 55 passengers for boarding earlier this month.

While the passengers claimed they were left behind, the flight took off with their luggage at 6:40 am on Monday. They said they were left stranded in a shuttle bus on the tarmac.

After these passenger claims went viral on social media, a Go First spokesperson apologised and said the incident took place due to an inadvertent oversight. The airline spokesperson further said that aggrieved passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and other destinations.

The airline also decided to offer one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months to all affected passengers. Go First has also initiated an inquiry into the matter and the concerned staff has been taken off the roster. Go First has to file a detailed reply on the incident with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation till January 24.

