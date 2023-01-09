Go First flight took off leaving over 50 passengers behind at Bengaluru airport; flyers say 'heights of negligence'

Some passengers criticised Go First on Twitter for gross negligence, claiming that the flight left Bengaluru this morning with a busload of passengers still on the tarmac.

More than 50 passengers were left behind when flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi took off, according to complaints posted on Twitter tagging the airline, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

In response to at least three of these tweets, Go First Airways urged users to share their information and stated, "We regret the inconvenience caused."

Shreya Sinha described it as the "most horrifying experience" in a post. She stated that the passengers boarded the bus for the flight at 5.35 a.m. but remained on board for an hour.

"Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!" tweeted Shreya Sinha.

Satish Kumar, who describes himself as a "youth BJP" on Twitter, shared a screenshot of the ticket.

"Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways

@JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks."

The incident has come to light as airlines are being investigated for a number of infractions. The pilots and crew of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 were grounded after a drunk business class passenger urinated on a 70-year-old woman.

After more than six weeks, the passenger was apprehended. Air India, which only recently filed a police report, admitted to mistakes.

