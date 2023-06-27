Another Air India pee-gate: Passenger urinates, defecates on floor of Air India flight mid-air, arrested

In another mid-air incident, a passenger on an Air India flight was arrested for allegedly defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi flight, police said on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place onboard flight AIC 866 on June 24.

The male passenger seated at 17F, defecated, urinated, and spat in row 9 of the aircraft, as stated in the FIR filed against him, news agency PTI reported. According to reports, the passenger is a cook working in Africa currently.

The cabin crew issued a verbal warning to the passenger and isolated him from others upon observing the misconduct, the FIR further said.

The pilot-in-command was also alerted of the situation and a message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The disruptive act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR mentioned.

Upon arrival, the head of Air India security attended and escorted the accused to the local police station, it said. A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

"We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway," a senior Delhi Police official told ANI.

Meanwhile, an Air India spokesperson confirmed that the passenger behaved in a repulsive manner, causing discomfort to the co-passengers. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing in Delhi, the spokesperson said, adding that the airline follows a zero tolerance policy for such unruly and acceptable behaviour.

In a similar incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The incident was reported on November 26, 2022.

A few days later, another incident involving a drunk male passenger reportedly urinating on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight on December 6.

