IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in these states; check latest weather updates  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in various parts of India till June 30. The weather office also predicts the occurrence of thunderstorm with lightning in parts of India till Saturday as southwest monsoon advances to various parts of India.

The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in isolated parts of Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh on June 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe.

The weather office also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch and Coastal Karnataka. Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely to prevail in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The Met Department said in its forecast that heavy to very heavy downpour is likely at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh on June 28. It added that heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and east Rajasthan.

Heavy rain showers are also very likely to occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim, Vidarbha, Gujarat state, Coastal Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The Met department also predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Karnataka from June 28-30.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain showers is likely to prevail in isolated places over east Rajasthan on June 29. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail at isolated places over west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gujarat region, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala & Mahe.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rain showers at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on June 30. Heavy downpour is also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday morning witnessed light and heavy rain showers. The downpour is likely to bring down maximum temperatures in Delhi and Mumbai.

