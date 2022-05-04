Another Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight reports technical snag 

Less than a week after budget carrier SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight reported a massive turbulence, another Durgapur-bound flight by the airline reported a technical snag.

SpiceJet flight—SG-331—bound from Chennai to Durgapur returned back to base after takeoff due to technical issues. The aircraft landed back safely, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

The spokesperson told Business Today, “SpiceJet flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 returned back to Chennai after takeoff due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely.”

Earlier this week, SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai-Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which resulted in injuries to at least 40 passengers.

After this incident, aviation regulator DGCA announced a probe and took off roster the flight crew, aircraft engineer and in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre. The aircraft involved in turbulence was grounded in Kolkata.

In another incident, SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Kishangarh flight rejected take-off and returned back to the base due to a technical issue. Another aircraft was arranged to operate the flight which departed at 3:15 pm.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flight SG 2871 operating from Mumbai to Kishangarh dated May 3 rejected take-off and returned back to base due to a technical issue. Another aircraft was arranged to operate the flight which departed at 3:15 pm.”

