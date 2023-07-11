Auctioning satellite spectrum will result in monopoly, says India’s leading satcom industry head

Amid the growing row on the best way to allocate satellite spectrum, the head of the country’s leading industry association has urged its distribution through the globally accepted administered route.

“There are various models under which satellite spectrum can be auctioned, however, globally it is done through the administered auction. India must, therefore, follow the same model,” the president SatCom Industry Association (SIA)-India and Chairman & Managing Director Ananth Technologies, Subba Rao Pavuluri told Business Today Tuesday.

While telecom players Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea want satellite spectrum to be auctioned, Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb and Elon Musk-promoted Starlink are all for its administrative distribution.

Pavuluri, however, said that auctioning the satellite spectrum would result in it eventually being monopolised by a few players. Therefore, the terrestrial and space spectrums required different models of allocation.

“The allocation of satellite spectrum all over the globe is done through the administrative arrangement. In India, those who have been pressing for auctioning it may end up cornering the whole process. And that may not be a good situation as it would result in the creation of monopolies.”

To ensure its equitable distribution, the allocation of satellite spectrum had to be done through the administered process. This was required as the satellite had the potential to not only ensure last-mile internet connectivity but to also be a great leveller.

“Geographically, India is a like a subcontinent. The satellite could provide the most effective means of ensuring connectivity in far-flung villages of the country as it is not merely a platform for communication but it is also a platform that can help bridge the digital divide,” noted Pavuluri.

And one of the key areas where satellite communication could play a significant role was education, where instead of brick-and-mortar solutions such as school buildings catering to a limited number of students virtual classrooms could be created to benefit a larger number.

“As a result of the resulting last-mile broadband connectivity, the best teachers could be made available across several schools in the country. This will also ensure that there is no difference between the so-called best college in the city and a college in a small town or village,” affirmed Pavuluri.

Calling the space sector reforms announced in 2020 and the creation of the spacetech regulator and promoter Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) steps in the right direction, he said the Space Activities Bill becoming law would be the next milestone in the sector’s growth.

