Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu calls for review of issues related to Jet Airways

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has called for a review of issues related to struggling Jet Airways, including rising fares and flight cancellations.

Prabhu has also asked Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to take necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of passengers.

Jet Airways is grappling with acute financial crunch and is operating less than 10 planes besides temporarily suspending international operations.

"Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc," Prabhu said in a tweet.



Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being. Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 16, 2019

Besides asking the secretary to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety, Prabhu has called for working with all stakeholders for their well being.

Also read: Jet Airways crisis: Banks meet, no word on funding yet

Also read: Jet Airways extends suspension of international flights till April 18