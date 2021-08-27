Aviation Ministry earmarks Rs 20,000 cr for airport development

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Odisha, seeking their intervention in expediting matters related to bolstering aviation infrastructure in their respective states. The Centre has earmarked an expense of Rs 20,000 crore in the next 4-5 years for development and expansion of airports to meet the growing passenger demand all over India.

In this letter, Scindia apprised CMs Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uddhav Thackeray, Neiphiu Rio, and Naveen Patnaik of issues that have impacted the implementation of several projects undertaken by the Aviation Ministry such as outstanding Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT) payments, land allotment for airports, and pending approval for International UDAN operations.

The Kerala government has outstanding RACFT dues worth Rs 5.29 crore, whereas Madhya Pradesh needs to pay Rs 1.79 crore as RACFT dues. Maharashtra, Nagaland and Odisha have to pay Rs 12.02 crore, Rs 0.18 crore, and Rs 1.48 crore as RACFT dues respectively, as per the letter. Over Rs 95 crore has also been allotted for development of Amravati and Ratnagiri airports by the state government for RCS-UDAN operation.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) projected a total land requirement of 152.5 acres in Kerala, 2,465.19 acres in Madhya Pradesh, 527.81 acres in Maharashtra, 337 acres in Nagaland and 178 acres in Odisha.

International routes for UDAN operations like Indore-Dubai, Pune – Dubai, Pune – Bangkok, Pune– Male, Pune – Singapore, Pune – Kathmandu, Pune – Kuala Lumpur, Bhubaneswar – Dubai, Bhubaneswar – Abu Dhabi, Bhubaneswar – Bangkok, Bhubaneswar – Kuala Lumpur, Bhubaneswar – Colombo, Bhubaneswar – Singapore and Bhubaneswar – Kathmandu will be put up for bidding by the airlines once the state governments pledge 100 per cent Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support to these operations.

