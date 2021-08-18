Started 44 new flights in 35 days from Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the Centre has started 44 new flights from Madhya Pradesh in the last 35 days. Eight of these flights—Gwalior-Mumbai, Gwalior-Pune, Jabalpur-Surat and Ahmedabad-Gwalior would be covered under the UDAN scheme which aims to connect smaller airports to metros and other cities. Starting new flights to connect smaller routes is in keeping with the aviation ministry’s target to operationalise 100 unserved and underserved airports and start at least 1,000 air routes under the UDAN scheme.
“In the last 35 days, I have started 44 new flights to/from Madhya Pradesh. Today flights are taking off from Jabalpur to Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata,” Scindia said. He further added that flights from Jabalpur to Delhi and Indore will begin from August 20.
