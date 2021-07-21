Aviation Ministry sets up advisory groups to resolve issues facing sector

The Civil Aviation Ministry has formed three advisory groups comprising airlines, airport operators, cargo carriers, ground handling companies, flying training organisations and maintenance, repair and overhaul companies to deliberate and resolve challenges faced by the sector, an official statement said on Wednesday. India and its aviation sector were badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic's second wave in April and May. Many aviation stakeholders are not in a good financial shape currently.

The ministry said on Twitter: "Under the chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has formed three advisory groups comprising airlines, airport operators and MRO, cargo carriers, FTOs and ground handling companies."

"The groups shall meet regularly to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector. Orders have been issued for the same," it added.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.

