Two Aviation Ministry consultants, two DCGA officials pass away due to COVID-19

Two consultants of the Civil Aviation Ministry and two officials of aviation regulator DGCA have died due to COVID-19 till date, government officials stated on Sunday. The two consultants -- who were retired government servants and were engaged by the ministry on contract basis -- died during the first wave of COVID-19 during 2020, the officials mentioned.

The two officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) died during the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, they told.

The two deceased officials of DGCA held the position of Director and Assistant Director respectively, the officials mentioned.

India was badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection during April and May this year.

The government officials said a total of 44 employees of the Civil Aviation Ministry tested positive for COVID-19 between January and May this year.

In comparison, only 26 employees of the ministry had tested positive for COVID-19 during the entire 2020, they mentioned.

Officials said the medical expenses of all such employees were reimbursed as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Services (Medical Attendance) rules.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118.

