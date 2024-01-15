Ayodhya flight tickets soar, SpiceJet launches operations from Feb 1. Details

Flights to Ayodhya: SpiceJet is the latest airline to launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The flights start from February 1. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes, said a statement.

Spicejet will be running a special flight to Ayodhya on January 21 for devotees going there for Pran Pratistha. The flight will return the next evening.

IndiGo has started daily flights between Delhi and Ayodhya while Air India Express is slated to start operations on January 16. Both airlines will be scheduling one flight a day from Delhi.

Flights to Ayodhya on January 22, the inauguration of Ram Temple day, are reportedly costing three times more than average fares.

Airfares on Delhi- Ayodhya and Mumbai- Ayodhya routes for January 20 and 21 were around ₹16,000, compared to average fare on the route of ₹3,500 to ₹4,000. Fares on the Mumbai- Ayodhya route was over Rs 20,000.



“Amidst the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on 22nd January, we are seeing a remarkable 150% increase in Ayodhya flight bookings...Additionally, we’ve seen a 70% increase in flight searches to Ayodhya since Jan 1,” Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said.