scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Ayodhya flight tickets soar, SpiceJet launches operations from Feb 1. Details

Feedback

Ayodhya flight tickets soar, SpiceJet launches operations from Feb 1. Details

Ayodhya flights: Spicejet will be running a special flight to Ayodhya on January 21 for devotees going there for Pran Pratistha. The flight will return the next evening.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Flights to Ayodhya on January 22, the inauguration of Ram Temple day, are reportedly costing three times more than average fares. Flights to Ayodhya on January 22, the inauguration of Ram Temple day, are reportedly costing three times more than average fares.

Flights to Ayodhya: SpiceJet is the latest airline to launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The flights start from February 1. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes, said a statement. 

Spicejet will be running a special flight to Ayodhya on January 21 for devotees going there for Pran Pratistha. The flight will return the next evening.

IndiGo has started daily flights between Delhi and Ayodhya while Air India Express is slated to start operations on January 16. Both airlines will be scheduling one flight a day from Delhi.

Flights to Ayodhya on January 22, the inauguration of Ram Temple day, are reportedly costing three times more than average fares.

Airfares on Delhi- Ayodhya and Mumbai- Ayodhya routes for January 20 and 21 were around ₹16,000, compared to average fare on the route of ₹3,500 to ₹4,000. Fares on the Mumbai- Ayodhya route was over Rs 20,000.


“Amidst the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya on 22nd January, we are seeing a remarkable 150% increase in Ayodhya flight bookings...Additionally, we’ve seen a 70% increase in flight searches to Ayodhya since Jan 1,” Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said.

Published on: Jan 15, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement