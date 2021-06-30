Ban on international flights extended till July 31

The ban on international commercial flights has been extended till July 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Wednesday.

The COVID-19-induced suspension of international passenger flights was to end on June 30, following a 15-month gap, but DGCA modified its earlier order issued on June 26, 2020, extending the partial ban on commercial flight operations.

Meanwhile, cargo flights and flights under bilateral pacts with select countries will continue, the civil aviation watchdog further stated.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA added.

International passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission have been operational since May last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" agreements with select nations since July.