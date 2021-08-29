Ban on international flights extended till Sept 30

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended its suspension of scheduled international passenger flights to and from India till September 30, the aviation regulator said on Sunday. The ban was to end on August 31.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of September 30, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," it added. However, the restriction doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations as well as flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 23 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGCA has extended the ban many times since then. Although domestic flight operations resumed in May, international travel remained suspended.

Meanwhile, special international flights, under the government's Vande Bharat Mission, have been operational since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with a select few nations since July 2020.

India has inked air bubble agreements with around 25 countries comprising the US, the UK, Bhutan, France, Kenya, and the UAE.