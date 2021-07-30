DGCA extends restrictions on international flights till Aug 31

Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the restrictions on scheduled international flights by a month till August 31. Cargo flights and those approved specifically by the DGCA will be exempt from this ban. The aviation regulator is likely to approve international flights on select routes on a case-to-case basis. This implies that flights operating the air bubble agreements with select countries and Vande Bharat flights will continue to operate. The ban was previously extended till July 31, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular on the subject issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of August 31, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the aviation body said.

India has suspended international flights since March 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission have been operational to bring back stranded Indians back to the country since May 2020 and those under bilateral "air bubble" agreements with select nations including since July 2020. India has a bilateral air bubble agreement with the US, the UK, France, Japan, Germany, etc. Under an air bubble agreement between two nations, special international flights can be operated by their respective airlines between their territories.

