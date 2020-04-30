Book flights tickets on Paytm using cancellation refunds

Paytm integrated 'credit shell' feature in its platform to help users book flight tickets in future by using cancellation refunds from airlines received during the coronavirus lockdown.

Paytm said that the move will benefit almost 1 lakh consumers, who had to cancel their tickets in the wake of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

The feature can be accessed through mobile sites and website.

The airlines issue the refund in the form of credit shell balance equal to the cancelled ticket amount. Travellers who had their tickets cancelled can redeem this balance to book any flight in the next 12 months. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the refunds have been processed.

This scheme is applicable on flights that were cancelled between March 25 and April 14. For flights bookings between April 15 and May 3, the credit shell will be available only after 7 days of booking, the company added.