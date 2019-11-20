IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke alarm

An IndiGo flight coming from Coimbatore had to make an emergency landing at Chennai Airport on Wednesday after smoke alarm went off in the cargo bay of the aircraft.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, said airport authorities.

Authorities later clarified that there was no fire in the cargo holding area, ANI reported. All 168 passengers and crew on the flight were safe.

Tamil Nadu: An IndiGo flight, coming from Coimbatore, made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport today, following a smoke alarm in the cargo area of the aircraft. All passengers and crew on board are safe. Authorities say that there was no fire. ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

