Carlyle Aviation Partners is interested in SpiceJet airline: Report 

Carlyle Aviation Partners is interested in low-cost carrier SpiceJet, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The president of Carlyle Aviation Partners recently held a meeting with SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh, the report said, adding that they discussed prospects and strategies for SpiceJet and SpiceXpress.

Carlyle Aviation Partners is the aircraft financing unit of private equity giant Carlyle Group.

In August last year, SpiceJet had reportedly sought shareholder approval to issue 5.91 per cent of its stake at Rs 48 per share to Carlyle Aviation Partners.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet, which was dragged to the NCLT by multiple lessors for pending dues, recently announced that its Board had approved the raising of fresh capital of over Rs 2,250 crore through the issuance of equity shares to financial institutions, FIIs, HNIs, and private investors.

SpiceJet has grounded 25 of its jets as it struggles to repay its lessors, who are looking to de-register aircraft, and former owner Kalanidhi Maran, among others, Reuters reported in December last year.

The budget carrier's consolidated net loss for the second quarter narrowed to Rs 449 crore, compared with Rs 830 crore in the year-ago period. The airline had posted a profit of Rs 198 crore in the preceding June quarter.