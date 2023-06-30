Crisis-hit Go First extends cancellation of flights till July 6

Crisis-hit budget airline Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, on Thursday, said that it has cancelled all flights until July 6 due to operational reasons. It had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 30 and on Thursday extended it by another six days.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till July 6, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said, adding that the airline will be able to resume bookings shortly.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations," the airline added further.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 6th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/LFsvhNyEHD — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 29, 2023

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, stopped flying from May 3 and since then, it has extended cancellation of flights multiple times. On Wednesday, senior representatives of the current management of Go First discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Sources on Wednesday said DGCA will examine documents submitted by Go First related to the revival plan and will also conduct an audit on operational preparedness before allowing the carrier to restart operations, news agency PTI reported.

The revival process gathered pace after the formation of the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC), comprising Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank, on June 10.

Lenders have committed an interim funding of around Rs 450 crore, considering a day's operations are expected to cost around Rs 10 crore, sources had said.

(With PTI inputs)

