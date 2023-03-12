'Delete all photos and videos': Lufthansa crew tells passengers after massive turbulence

The Germany-bound Lufthansa flight's crew had requested the passengers to remove all videos and images of the turbulence that happened on March 1 while flying over Tennessee, US, reported Insider.



The flight reportedly had to do an emergency landing at Washington, DC's Dulles Airport and the flight attendant also asked passengers to delete any images of the flight's 'severe turbulence'.



According to Rolanda Schmidt, one of the seven passengers injured during the event, the jet made a significant drop, sending food and personal goods flying throughout the cabin. Schmidt told Insider, "I think we were all just like, 'What?!'"



She got a concussion, damaged her arm, and may have fractured her hip due to the turbulence. She said, "I thought we were going down."



She claimed that as the jet approached Dulles International Airport for an emergency landing, a flight attendant urged everyone to "delete all your images and videos."



Schmidt said that the same flight attendant made a second announcement about five minutes later with identical instructions, but this time hinting it was to protect the privacy of other passengers.



Meanwhile, another passenger took to Instagram to share her ordeal. She wrote, "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming." She added, "I was told plane dropped almost 4,000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere."



On March 1, a Lufthansa flight was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport due to turbulence, and seven passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals.



Last month, several Lufthansa flights were delayed or cancelled as the group suffered an IT outage. An IT system failure has caused disruptions in the airlines' day-to-day operations. As a result, passengers were left stuck at different airports, waiting for flight operations to resume. A Reuters report revealed that photos and videos from airports across Germany showed thousands of passengers who were stranded and were waiting to check-in.

Also Read: Many Lufthansa flights delayed or cancelled due to IT system failure, airline shares details