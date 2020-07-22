Delhi airport issues fresh guidelines for international passengers; makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory

The Delhi Airport Authority has issued fresh guidelines for international passengers, making seven-day paid institutional quarantine followed by a week of home quarantine mandatory for them. Notably, India has established individual "bilateral bubbles" with some countries, including the US, France and Germany, to operate flights even as there's a ban on all international flights till July 31.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has asked all the international passengers to sign an undertaking before the overseas mission or an embassy before booking a flight to India.

Those staying in Delhi-NCR areas will need to undergo mandatory health screening twice -- first at the airport and then at the Delhi government post -- once their flight lands in India.

The authority has also exempted four categories of people from the mandatory quarantine, including pregnant women, those with a death in the family, serious illness and parents with children below the age of 10.

So far, only repatriation or rescue flights have been allowed on the international routes under the government's Vande Bharat Mission since the nation-wide lockdown was imposed on March 25.

"Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through non-Vande Bharat international flights," the guideline added.

Government has extended the ban on all international flights till July 31, even as it continues to relax other restrictions. The Director-General of Civil Aviation recently said that restrictions would not apply for cargo flights as well as flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The DGCA order said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

Considering this, international flights between India and the US on select routes have already started. This comes after both countries signed an international arrangement called an 'air bubble'. India has inked similar agreements with France and Germany.

Air France will operate 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Paris from July 18 to August 1. us carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to 31.

