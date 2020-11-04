Delhi airport starts COVID-19 testing facility for passengers before departure

Delhi airport has now commenced a coronavirus testing facility at the airport for domestic and international departing passengers. The COVID-19 testing facility was available from September 12 but it was limited to international arrivals only.

According to a statement released by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in association with a GMR led consortium on October 28, they have set up a COVID-19 sample collection booth in front of gate no. 8 of Terminal 3 for passengers who were taking international or domestic flights.

Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd is an ICMR approved laboratory, which is currently associated with the Delhi government to test COVID-19 samples.

As per the statement, the facility will be beneficial for those passengers who are taking an international/ domestic flight but don't have an RT-PCR test result. Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before and get the COVID test done at the airport by paying Rs 2,400 and get the result in 4 to 6 hours.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said, "We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi Airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a COVID negative certificate with them due to some reasons." He further added that the COVID-19 testing laboratory at Delhi Airport is adequately equipped for testing and sample collection which will be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL.

He said, "the Delhi Airport is working continuously to ensure safe travel for passengers." Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India due to the coronavirus lockdown implemented on March 23. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May. Domestic travel was restarted from May 25.

